Travis Barker injures leg in marathon training as son Rocky turns 2 months old

Travis Barker also shares two children with ex Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker injured his leg just as he and wife Kourtney Kardashian ring in baby Rocky’s two month birthday.

As he privately raises his first child with The Kardashians star – born November 1st – the Blink-182 drummer has been juggling his daddy duties with training for an upcoming marathon.

Barker – who founded “ethical” health and beauty brand Barker Wellness Co – shared glimpses of his training process to his Instagram Stories Saturday night.

“I strained my Iliopsoas tendon but I’m still running this marathon,” he wrote over a photo of his leg with some electrode strips attached to his upper thigh.



Illiopsoas tendon is also called the hip flexor and plays a crucial role in leg movement. Straining it could mean that the new father will have trouble moving around freely for up to several weeks.

However, it won’t stop him from running the marathon anyway, sharing in another story his diet and ongoing preparation for the marathon.



Barker welcomed his son Rocky Barker with Kardashian on November 1. The couple only recently shared first looks of their newborn in a sweet family photoshoot posted to their Instagrams.

He also recently celebrated his daughter Alabama’s 18th birthday, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler along with 20-year-old son Landon Barker.