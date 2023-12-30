Kylie Kelce reveals ‘cat’ effects of Taylor Swift romance on Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce helps Kylie Kelce get a cat

Kylie Kelce revealed a major influence Taylor Swift may have on Travis Kelce during high profile romance.



Kylie, 31, asked her brother-in-law Travis to assist her in persuading Jason to let her to get a pet cat during this Friday's episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

In light of Travis's relationship with a specific someone, which is none other than Taylor Swift, who also happens to be a cat lover, she made fun of the fact that he "might like cats now."

After asking Kylie what colour cat she wanted, 34-year-old Travis seemed to be on board with the idea.

“I don’t want you to send a cat,” she explained her intentions. “I just want you to get on my team here.”

Swift, 34, has a soft spot for cats and has three that she openly shows off her love for: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.

“I’m obsessed with them,” Swift expressed her love for felines to Time magazine in 2019.

Further explaining why she loves cats so much, the singer said, “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”