Kylie Kelce reveals ‘cat’ effects of Taylor Swift romance on Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce revealed a major influence Taylor Swift may have on Travis Kelce during high profile romance.
Kylie, 31, asked her brother-in-law Travis to assist her in persuading Jason to let her to get a pet cat during this Friday's episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
In light of Travis's relationship with a specific someone, which is none other than Taylor Swift, who also happens to be a cat lover, she made fun of the fact that he "might like cats now."
After asking Kylie what colour cat she wanted, 34-year-old Travis seemed to be on board with the idea.
“I don’t want you to send a cat,” she explained her intentions. “I just want you to get on my team here.”
Swift, 34, has a soft spot for cats and has three that she openly shows off her love for: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.
“I’m obsessed with them,” Swift expressed her love for felines to Time magazine in 2019.
Further explaining why she loves cats so much, the singer said, “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”
Blake Shelton rang in New Year's without wife Gwen Stefani, sparking rumors of marital woes
Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers on a busy street
Notably, Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year in 2023
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023