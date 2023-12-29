Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum’s untitled movie gets a release date

Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's new movie confirms release date: Deets inside

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s new movie, has recently announced a release date for next year.



Called as Project Artemis, the now-untitled Apple TV+ movie will land in US cinemas in July 2024 via DigitalSpy.

However, UK release date hasn’t been officially confirmed. It is believed that the movie will likely premiere on the same date.

The untitled movie, which is set against the space race, is written by Rose Gilroy and directed by the Arrowverse’s Greg Berlanti

It is pertinent to mention that Tatum was included in the project after Chris Evans dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Besides Johansson and Tatum, other stars include Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg and Christian Zuber.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Tatum and Johansson have been paired up for the movie. The duo were last seen together in hit flick, Dear John, which was released in 2010.

In November, Johansson shared her response to speculations that she could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

The actress told The Today Show, “I don't know how that [would work], would that be like a zombie film?”

“I mean, I think it might be, I think [Endgame] was the end, right? I don't know how you come back from that. I would have to... it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a real marvel. But you know, who knows?” she added.

Meanwhile, Johansson and Tatum's untitled movie will release in theatres on July 12, 2024.