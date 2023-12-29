Meghan Markle braces for 'ultimate betrayal,' ex pal teases 'there's more to come'

Meghan Markle is constantly looking over her shoulder as she anticipates another betrayal.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is afraid that her former friend Jessica Mulroney will expose her deep, dark secrets out of resentment.

The Canadian fashion stylist has often made headlines for her cryptic posts about betrayal on social media, with many deducing it to be directed at Meghan.

The source noted that her social media moves could be interpreted as “hints there’s more to come.”

Meghan and Jessica struck a close friendship when the former actress moved to Canada to film her show, Suits.

However, things hit a rough patch and the former royal notably distanced herself from the Canadian stylist following backlash over the latter’s white privilege scandal in 2020.

“People around them were under the impression that Meghan and Jessica promised they’d never let anything mess with their friendship, but it appears both have reneged on that,” the insider told the outlet.

Back in 2020, social media influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of problematic behaviour during the Black Lives Matter movement following the manslaughter of George Floyd.

Though the wedding expert issued a public apology after admitting she was "wrong," sources claimed that the wife of Prince Harry has been forced to reevaluate their friendship.

“Meghan has secrets she doesn’t want revealed, and if anyone can cause her damage by sharing those, by writing a book, posting on social media, giving a tell-all interview or otherwise, it’s Jessica,” the insider told the outlet.

Noting that the ex-wife on Ben Mulroney knows all the duchess’ “intimate secrets,” they claimed, “Meghan would be devastated if the specifics came out.”

Rest assured, the Bench author is still holding out hope that her once-close friend wouldn’t turn on her like the Royal Family treated her, which the source dubbed the “ultimate betrayal.”

“That would really hurt,” they added. “That last thing Meghan and Harry want is another attack on their name.”