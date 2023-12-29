Will Smith makes rare confession about love life amid Duane Martin affair rumors

Will Smith gives rare insight into his love life amid Duane Martin affair rumors

Will Smith reminisced on his dating days with Salt-N-Pepa star Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton back in the ‘80s.

The multi-hyphenate star invited the iconic hip-hop duo on his Class of ’88 podcast, where he recounted the “one and only date” they went on together, leaving Smith “terrified”.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum revealed they went on a date “sometime in early ‘88” when they both were in L.A at the same time, leading him to shoot his shot.

Noting that he rented a white Mercedes convertible to impress the rapper, the actor shared, “My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset.”

However, all Smith was able to think about at the time was that “I was going to get killed,” confessed the Oscar winner.

“That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing.”

He noted, “That might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot”.

The actor’s hilarious confession surfaced in the wake of swirling rumors of his affair with fellow Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal, who claimed to be Smith’s former assistant made shocking revelations about walking in on the former co-stars in a compromising position in the dressing room of the set of Hollywood Hurry Up and Wait game.

Smith categorically denied the accusations via his spokesperson.