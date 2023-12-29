Anneliese van der Pol engaged to Disney co-star Johnno Wilson

Disney stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are anticipating a lifetime together.

The actors, who starred as former partners on That's so Raven spin-off Raven’s Home surprised their fans with an announcement of their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"Thank you (Disney) for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé," read the caption, accompanied by a series of stills from the moment Wilson popped the question.

Van der Pol appeared shocked as the Johnno and Michael Try star kneeled in front of a Christmas tree with a ring box in his hand.

In one of the photos, the actress held on to a wine glass as she showed off the sparkly, square cut diamond on her finger.

Fellow network peers of the actress took to the comments to express their excitement on the happy news.

Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone enthused, “Congratulations!!!!” while Van der Pol’s Big Name B****** co-host Christy Carlson Romano expressed: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

It’s unclear when the loved-up couple exactly began dating, however, it is safe to presume that their love story began shortly after they met on the set of the sitcom in 2017.