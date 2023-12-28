Holly Willoughby ‘delights fans’ on This Morning, confirms comeback to Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby announced her departure from ITV show This Morning in October

Holly Willoughby made a surprising return to This Morning on Thursday, appearing in a pre-recorded segment for an interview with Miriam Margolyes.

The 42-year-old presenter had stepped down from her role as host in October due to an alleged kidnapping and murder plot against her.

Despite the controversy, Holly delighted fans by featuring in a festive compilation of clips from the past year on ITV1. Simultaneously, it was announced that she would be returning to host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

During the segment with Miriam, This Morning faced chaos as the guest candidly discussed her sex life, using explicit language on the live show. Miriam, a regular guest known for her comical moments, added a humorous touch to the interview.

In an exclusive revelation by MailOnline, it was disclosed that Holly had decided to return to live television by agreeing to host Dancing on Ice. After contemplating the decision for weeks, she finalized the deal over Christmas and expressed her excitement about getting back to work on the show she had co-hosted with Phillip Schofield for many years.

Sources at ITV expressed their delight at Holly's return, confirming that she would be joining Stephen Mulhern for the upcoming series, scheduled to begin on January 14.

This comes almost three months after Holly learned of the alleged plot to kidnap and murder her by former security guard Gavin Plumb.

An ITV insider told MailOnline: 'Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back.

'After many discussions and a lot of thought, she thought that getting some normality into her life would be a good thing.

'There are obvious worries about going on live television, her main priority is her family, ITV have been hugely understanding and have not put any pressure on her at all.