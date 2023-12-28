Tom Hanks poses for a rare photo with his son Chet

Tom Hanks' son shares an iconic picture on Instagram

Tom Hanks’ son, Chester Marlon Hanks took to Instagram on Tuesday, December. 27, to share a photo alongside his father.

The Forrest Gump alum looked dapper in green coat, which he paired with a black beanie, meanwhile Chet sported a black Los Angeles baseball cap teamed with a black hoodie.

The duo posed as pals, complementing each other with antiques in the background.

The 33-year-old captioned the picture with his father as, “Gang.”

This was the first time when Chet posted a picture with his father.

Previously he shared a picture with his mother, Rita Wilson, celebrating Mother’s Day.

The Cast Away actor is a father to four kids; Chet and Truman Theodore, whom he shares with his wife Rita Wilson, as well as Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks from his marriage to the actress Samantha Lewes.

Chet was the talk of the town in October for romancing Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak while recording The Surreal Life this year.

An insider exclusively told Page Six that the duo “were acting flirty toward each other” as they recorded Season 8, confirming that it “really hit things off."