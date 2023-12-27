Dwayne Johnson belts out Christmas carol in hilarious holiday video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought some festive cheer and a healthy dose of nostalgia to his fans this holiday season with a hilarious video that revived a classic '90s meme and showcased his surprisingly soulful singing voice.



In the video posted on his social media channels, Johnson donned a Santa hat and a black turtleneck, transforming his living room into a makeshift karaoke stage. With a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin, he belted out the Christmas classic "Jingle Bells," complete with impressive vocal runs and some playful air guitar.

But the real showstopper came when Johnson seamlessly transitioned into the iconic "It doesn't matter if you're black or white" line, a reference to the popular "Can We Be Friends" meme that dominated the internet in the late '90s. The meme featured a photo of Johnson alongside his then-wife Dany Garcia and a caption that read, "It doesn't matter if you're black or white, rich or poor, gay or straight, we're all gonna be together in the end. Can we be friends?"

The unexpected meme revival sent fans into a frenzy, with many applauding Johnson's humor and his ability to connect with audiences across generations. The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and likes.

"The Rock just dropped the best Christmas video of the year, hands down," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The singing, the meme, the whole thing is pure gold."

"I haven't seen the 'Can We Be Friends' meme in years, but The Rock just brought it back in the best way possible," another fan commented. "This is the kind of Christmas cheer we need."