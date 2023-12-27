Lee Sun-Kyun receives tributes after sudden death: 'Great Loss'

Following the shocking death of Lee Sun-kyun, his co-stars showered him with heartfelt tributes, hailing him as a key figure in Korean entertainment.

Taking to Instagram, famous South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun remembered the late actor, “Everyone deserves to be forgiven for their mistakes,” adding, that his demise was a “Great loss for Korean entertainment.”

Renowned K-pop singer Cha Hyun-ok, better known by her stage name Yuri, expressed her emotions about his alleged suicide.



“Rest in peace, Lee Sun Kyun. I am so sad… This makes me even more afraid of people. He was human, just like us… Should his mistake cost him his life? This is heartbreaking and tragic. I am sending prayers to his family,” the Into You singer shared.

Actor Lee Ji Hoon, in the meantime, was incensed in his homage, expressing both sadness for the star's passing and criticism of the latter's detractors.

“I am shocked and afraid. Is it fair for someone to judge when they themselves had never experienced (what he was going through)?” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

He continued, “To those who judge others, can you look yourself in the mirror and not be embarrassed about your own life?”