Elizabeth Olsen sends fans wild with surprising return to the MCU

Latest episode of What If…? Season 2 sent fans into a frenzy with the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the MCU.



The episode titled, What If… the Avengers Assembled in 1602? featured the continuation of the first episode of season 1 of the animated series, which saw a face off between Steve Roger’s Hydra Stomper and Peggy Carter as Captain America.

Captain Carter, voiced by Hayley Atwell, joined forces with Natasha Romanoff, voiced by Lake Bell, as they took down Red Room full of Black Widows.

In a surprising turn of events, Rogers sacrifices himself to destroy Red Room’s ship, prompting Carter to go look for him.

However, red cracks begin to appear on the floor and the superhero is transported to another dimension.

Still reeling from shock, the post-credits scene of the fifth episode showed Peggy being introduced to Nick Fury, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, and Wanda, voiced by Olsen, dressed in attires from the Elizabethan era.

“There is she,” affirms Fury, “the one who can save our Queen.”

Wanda chimes in, “More… she will save our world,” prompting a sigh from Carter.

It had been previously established that the latest season will center on the storyline of Avengers 1602, inspired by Neil Gaiman’s comics.