Ariana Grande’s father Ed Butera joins singer on date with Ethan Slater

Ariana and Ethan on an NYC date with singer's father

Ariana Grande’s father Ed Butera is getting to know his daughter’s beau Ethan Slater.



Days before Christmas, they were photographed on an unusual outing in New York City with the pop singer's father, Ed Butera, and a girlfriend.

“They had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant,” a close source to Grande reported, as per Page Six.

Additionally, the source informed us that the group saw Slater perform in his brand-new Broadway musical, Spamalot.

The insider added of the couple, “They love to support each other in their work… when she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can.”

As previously revealed by the source, Grande has been putting new tracks into the studio.

As they got out of their black luxury SUV and made their way to supper, the whole group seemed to be in high spirits, as per pictures shared by a fan account @allegra on X (previously Twitter).

In an all-black costume that included a matching bucket hat, button-down sweater with fur-lined sleeves, miniskirt and semi-sheer tights, Grande, 30, looked stunning.

She covered her arms with a long black coat and accessorised with a black pocketbook and dazzling crystal earrings.

In contrast to the platinum blonde look she's been flaunting to film "Wicked," where she first met Slater, she seemed to be sporting a honey-colored haircut and a burst of colour with red lipstick.



