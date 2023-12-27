Timothee Chalamet weighs in on the possibility of Wonka 2?

Timothee Chalamet addresses Wonka sequel

Timothée Chalamet has recently weighed in on the possibility of the Wonka sequel after its success.



Chalamet, who plays a younger version of Wonka, has been considering the sequel to the Paul King prequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Online, the Dune star addressed the chances of Wonka 2.

“If there is a story to be told. And evidently, there is,” he continued.

Chalamet stated, “Something twisted happens… I don't know how we started like this and end there. I don't know what the story is.”

According to the movie plot, Chalamet’s Wonka is based on Roald Dahl's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It shows “a young chocolatier before he had the flourishing chocolate factory and before the events of the Golden Tickets to search for his successor”.

The demand for Wonka 2 has risen due to its recent box office performance.

Director King told ET, “We wanted to make a movie with a beginning, middle and end that wouldn't feel like one of those things where you kinda go 'Oh, I only just saw a quarter of the story’.”

“The movie is its own thing. It's set 25 years before the factory -- but like you said, there's 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka,” mentioned King.

King believed, “Nothing is boring around him [Wonka].” To this, Chalamet agreed and said that he “thinks evidently, there is plenty to work with for another movie”.

Meanwhile, Wonka 2’s demand has increased, but it only depends on King and Chalamet’s vision for another instalment.