Kevin Spacey reemerges with scathing Netflix accusations

Kevin Spacey, the once-revered actor ostracized from Hollywood due to sexual misconduct allegations, reemerged today with a bombshell claim and a defiant message for his former streaming home, Netflix.

In a rare interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Spacey launched a scathing attack against the platform, declaring: "Netflix exists because of me. They wouldn't be where they are today without House of Cards."

The interview quickly ignited a digital firestorm. Spacey's return, after five years of largely avoiding the public eye, was met with a mix of intrigue and trepidation.

His statement about Netflix, laced with bitterness and a sense of vindication, sparked heated debates across social media and entertainment news outlets.

Spacey's career crumbled in 2017 when multiple men accused him of sexual assault and harassment. His fall from grace was swift and brutal, with Netflix firing him from House of Cards and major studios distancing themselves from the once-beloved star.

During the interview, Spacey denied all allegations and maintained his innocence. He claimed he was "vilified without due process" and attributed his downfall to a "media frenzy" fueled by cancel culture.

"They say House of Cards put Netflix on the map," Spacey stated, his voice tinged with anger. "But let's be honest, Kevin Spacey put House of Cards on the map. People tuned in for me, not for the streaming platform."

He went on to criticize Netflix's decision to recast his character in House of Cards and accused the company of hypocrisy. "They preach diversity and inclusion, yet they throw away someone like me over unproven accusations," he asserted.