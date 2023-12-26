Kanye West begs for forgiveness from Jews in shock Instagram apology

Kanye West shocked his fans with as he issued an apology to the Jewish community written in Hebrew.

The controversial rapper, who previously came under fire for his slew of anti-Semitic comments he made in late 2022, took to his Instagram to post a message.

IG users in the comments quickly posted the translation of the message, in which Ye seems to express “deep regret” for hurting the sentiments of the religious community.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity”

The post comes after Kanye accused the Jewish community of owning all the banks, hospitals, and private schools in Los Angeles at his Vultures album launch on December 14.

He reportedly yelled in a heated 10-minute speech to a big crowd, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!”