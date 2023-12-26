Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn hit ‘rough patches in 40 years of relation

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell hit some rough patches in longtime relation: Source

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn has gone through highs and lows in their 40 years of romantic relation.



A source told the Star magazine, “They’ve had ups and downs, like any couple.”

“They’ve hit some rough patches,” continued an insider.

The source explained there are no serious issues in the relationship, though “over the years, they’ve drifted apart a bit”.

“They’ve become more and more independent where Kurt does his thing, Goldie does hers,” noted an insider.

The source revealed that the couple “seem comfortable with the way things are” nowadays.

“If they’re fine with the status quo, there’s nothing the kids can do,” shared an insider.

The source added, “They’ve been together 40 years, they’re bound to get tired of each other once in a while. The hope is that they come back stronger. They always have.”

Earlier OK! reported that the Overboard costars never felt the need to get married.

When asked why they haven’t married, Hawn replied, “Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?”

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly,” remarked Hawn, who was married twice before.

The actress pointed out, “Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’”

“I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There are all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on,” she mentioned.

Hawn added, “So, I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”