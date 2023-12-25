Kristen Stewart takes a stroll with fiancée Dylan Meyer on Christmas Eve

Kristen Stewart spotted cosying up to fiancée Dylan Meyer on Christmas Eve

Kristen Stewart was spotted holding hands with her fiancée Dylan Meyer on Christmas Eve as they took a troll in Los Angeles .

The couple sported crop tops and denim, effortlessly pulling off a casual look after enjoying AL fresco lunch on Saturday, December. 24.

This comes after the couple made an appearance at the Chanel Party at Salford Lads Club in Manchester earlier in December,

The Twilight star met the love of her life back in 2013, on sets of a film shoot and have known each other since then.

In a candid conversation on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart expressed her love for fiancée, revealing: 'I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, "Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' " she exclaimed.

Kristen Stewart’s upcoming film, Love Lies Bleeding is a romantic thriller that is all set to premiere starting March 8, 2024.

The film is directed by Rose Glass, starring Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Ed Harris, and Dave Franco among others.