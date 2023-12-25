Timothée Chalamet appears 'uncomfortable' with 'dominant' Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship appears to be in trouble as they seem to have two very different personalities.

As per The Sun, body language expert Judi James claimed that the Wonka star seemingly looked quite "uncomfortable" with the beauty mogul during their recent public appearances.

The expert suggested that Timothée is fed up with the "Kardashian circus" as he prefers more privacy with his lady love.

Speaking of the beauty mogul's appearance, Judi said, "Kylie’s body language is more confident, grown-up, and sophisticated than Timothee’s boyish charm."

She continued, "Her gestures make her look dominant in this relationship while he looks like he’s going along for the ride, but still uncomfortable about all the reality-style feel of some of the PDAs."

Judi believes the couple has to make certain compromises to sustain their new relationship.

Earlier in September, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.



In a previous video shared by TMZ, the couple was seen getting cosy, as they made out several times, and appeared affectionate towards each other in public.

Before Timothée, the beauty mogul was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The exes share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.