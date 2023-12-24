King Charles breaks tradition to deliver ‘important’ hidden message

The King also attended the COP28 this year in Dubai and gave a speech on climate change

King Charles had an important statement to make with his Christmas speech as he broke away from tradition with some background details.

A long-time environmental activist, a still of the monarch from this year’s broadcast showcased a living Christmas tree in the backdrop for the first time as he delivered his speech from the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace.

The room, which is located in the East Wing, opens onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and overlooks The Victoria Memorial and The Mall, boasted a tree with some sustainable decorations in all its glory.

Per GB News, the tree featured natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones and paper.

Last year, the king also made sure that the Christmas tree featured plastic-free and recyclable decorations as he gave the speech from St. George’s Chapel just two months after the late Queen’s death, via BBC.

This year, the tree featured in the speech will replanted after the broadcast on Monday, December 25.

