Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s ‘guardian angel’ dog Lulu dies, couple mourns death

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are sad over the death of their family dog, named Lulu.
"Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram post in both English and Portuguese on Saturday.
The post included a carousel of pictures of Lulu with the former couple’s kids together, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.
On Saturday, Brady also shared an homage to the puppy on his Instagram Story. "We love you Lua, RIP," he wrote as the caption on a picture of the dog with his children. "Forever in our hearts," he wrote as the caption for a solitary photo of the dog, along with a heart emoji.
Vivian seems to be cuddling with Lulu and another puppy in the last video of his story.
After their divorce in 2022, Bündchen and Brady adopted the pit bull mix, and Lulu has remained a significant family member ever since. In his 2014 Ugg Australia advertisement, Brady played fetch with the dog on the beach and frequently shared pictures of her on social media.
