King Charles to make big announcement about Prince William, Kate's future role

King Charles to pay huge respect to William and Kate in his Christmas Speech

King Charles III will pay a special tribute to his eldest son and heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in his 2023 Christmas speech.

The 75-year-old King will appreciate the Prince and Princess of Wales for their steadfastness and devotion to the Firm and the people of the UK.

It's also being expected that the monarch will make a big announcement about the future king and his wife's roles in the monarchy.

This year will mark the King's second Christmas speech and is said to be on a more positive note. He will speak of William, Kate as well as their three children in his much-awaited address.

Last year, the monarch paid tribute to his mother while he also thanked people for the "love and sympathy" expressed following her death.



The King will also touch down on the cost-of-living crisis as he recognises the difficulties experienced by those struggling to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.

He will also praise those who "readily respond to the plight of others", a royal expert has claimed.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express UK: "He is certain to stress the important role played by the Waleses and their children are likely to appear. It will be a positive message at this time of the year, though he may well express concern at the cost of living crisis."

However, an insider claimed: "King Charles has nothing to say about Harry and Meghan who have already created much drama by taking advantage of the King's leniency."

They added: "The monarch may mention his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet, in his speech."