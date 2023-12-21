Kelly Clarkson covers Donny Hathaway's 'This Christmas' on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson belted out a festive cover of holiday classic This Christmas by Donny Hathaway on her titular show on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The three-time Grammy winner is quite familiar with the concept of channeling the holiday spirit in to her songs; most recently, Clarkson's festive hit Underneath the Tree earned ninth place on Billboard Holiday 100 chart earlier this year.
Moreover, the singer's latest Christmas album released in 2021, titled, When Christmas Comes Around came eight years after her 2013 album, Wrapped in Red.
For her latest performance, the mom-of-two dressed up in a dazzling black mini dress, pairing it with a pair of black tights and a red lip to-go-with.
She opened the show, belting out the lines, “Hang all the mistletoe / I’m gonna get to know you better / This Christmas."
The viewers of Kelly Clarkson Show are in for a ride this week; rumour has it that the 41-year-old pop star is all set to carol with some of the best holiday tracks on the show in the upcoming days.
She stole the show earlier this week with Elvis Presley’s Blue Christmas, O Holy Night, Cher’s DJ Play a Christmas Song, and finally her very own track, Wrapped in Red.
