Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of trolling Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan love to tease Kate Middleton

It seems as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not miss any opportunity to tease the royal family, particularly Kate Middleton, with their stunts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to some commentators, love to "troll" their royal relatives and try to take away their smile on their big events with their surprising moves.



Most recently, the California-based couple sparked reactions as they released a promotional video within hours of the Princess of Wales doing the same.



Harry and Meghan unveiled a slick behind-the-sceenes footage reel of their post-royal charity work - but did so just hours after William's wife Kate shared her own clip taking her children to a baby bank.



The timing raised many eyebrows in royal circles as people questioned if the move had been deliberate.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Eden said the release of the video "does feel like trolling, doesn’t it?"

Asked to clarify, he added: "You just wonder, why do they release it the next day? They could wait a few days if they wanted to.



"They might have it ready, they’ve got the impact report prepared and that sort of thing. But when you’ve got William and Catherine’s one on one day, it just seems to release a video that’s quite similar in some ways the next day, it’s almost like they’re sitting there thinking, ‘when shall we run this? Let’s just wait until the palace release a video.'"



The expert went on: "It kind of highlights that clash."



While another said Harry and Meghan's stunt would have doubtlessly “angered” Kate.

However, one speaker argued she didn’t believe there was any "crossover". Instead, she said, it showed there was "no cross-pollination between the two of them, they are separate organisations."

Royal fans and Sussex squad often argue on their favourite royals' actions and equally blame both Meghan and Kate for stealing each other's thunder or spotlight on their respective occasions.