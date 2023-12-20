Helen Flanagan remarks on 'dynamics' of co-parenting with ex Scott Sinclair

The actress and the Bristol Rovers footballer split in July 2022

Helen Flanagan has confessed that her relationship with ex-Scott Sinclair had its share of ups and downs before they called it quits.

The 33-year-old former Corrie star shared insights about her life with her former fiancé on Lorraine, describing their co-parenting journey as a challenging experience.

The actress and Bristol Rovers footballer ended their 13-year relationship in July 2022, and they have three children together: Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

During her appearance on the daytime TV show, she remarked on the dynamics of co-parenting, emphasizing their love for each other but acknowledging the fluctuations in their relationship.

She said on the daytime TV show: 'Co-parenting is a journey. We loved each other very much but we were very up and down. My kids love their daddy so much.

'They are going to him at Christmas for four days. Scott is working in Bristol and then I'm going to Bali for 10 days with them for New Year.'

Elsewhere during the chat, she spoke about being part of the 2024 UK tour of Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter which marks a major career move for her.

She will make her stage acting debut as the 'iconic' interior designer Annabel Scarlett who will be on the road for six months.

Helen said her son Charlie will be going on tour with her.

Speaking on Lorraine she said of the role: 'I just felt it was time to set myself a challenge. I felt like it was a good opportunity and I really wanted to have something to focus on in 2024.

'I will be touring for six months and my two year old Charlie will be with me the whole time.

'I have two daughters and I really like the idea of them seeing their mummy really be fearless and go for things and take things on.'

