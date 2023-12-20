Rihanna shocked by son Riot’s ‘forehead size’

Rihanna talks about her kids and husband A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky’s wife and popular music star Rihanna talked about parenting and raising kids, while exhibiting being surprised at a physical feature of one of her kids.



In an honest conversation, RiRi stated that she was surprised that her infant boy Riot did not have her forehead size.

The 35-year-old musician and spouse A$AP are parents to four-month-old Riot and 19-month-old RZA.

During a Monday conversation about motherhood with Access Hollywood, Rocky, 34, expressed her surprise that her oldest child—rather than her youngest—inherited her forehead size.

She said, “I hope that I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love and I hope that I can be part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we've been raised.”

The star then joked, “The only thing I can imagine was probably the forehead on RZA, I mean Riot doesn't have it!”

“I'm like, wait are you sure? You can't lose this thing!”

The celebrity showered her boyfriend with compliments, stating that seeing him as a father was a "turn-on."

She said, “I love him differently as a dad, this is major. It's a turn-on, it's like, wow what a leader, what a great patient loving... and my kids are obsessed with him”

“I'm just a background, I'm just an extra. It doesn't matter whether it was girls or boys, they love their dad differently and that's it.”