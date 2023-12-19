King Charles reveals 'heirs to the throne' in iconic photo

King Charles reveals future of monarchy in iconic Coronation photo

King Charles III, who waited decades to reach the throne and was officially crowned on May 6 along side his wife Queen Camilla, has revealed the next two people in line to the throne.

The 75-year-old has so far proved to be a smart monarch with his sensible approach to deal with the issues and family crisis amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims and allegations against the Firm.



The Buckingham palace shared two portraits from the King's coronation in May. In one photo, the newly crowned King is seen posing alongside Prince William and Prince George, seemingly revealing the next generations of monarchs amid speculations of the future of monarchy.

The iconic picture, captured in the throne Room of Buckingham Palace, shows King Charles in full royal regalia, wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.



Prince George, second in line to succession, is seen standing on one side of his grandfather wearing his page uniform from the crowning service, while future king Prince William appeared on the other side of the throne in a ceremonial robe.

The Prince of Wales pledged his loyalty to the monarch during the historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Some still speculate that the King will soon abdicate due to his old age and health issues.

A leading expert on Michel de Nostradame previously claimed the sixteenth-century astrologer once predicted that King Charles III would abdicate for a mystery monarch.

Using a 1555 Nostradamus poem that said "a man who never expected to become king" would take the throne, the late author and scholar of medieval French history suggested it may be Prince Harry who one day takes the crown instead of his brother.

However, some historians and experts believe that the future of monarchy rests on Kate and William's shoulders.

Abdication seems to be a very unpopular word in the context of the British monarchy, but there are few who wish Charles would voluntarily retire in his life.