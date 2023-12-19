Jason Momoa calls Chris Hemsworth to get ready for ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa explains why he took Chris Hemsworth help to get in shape

Jason Momoa has recently shared he called Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth to get in shape for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



Speaking to Extra ahead of Aquaman sequel release, Jason said, “I actually called Chris to help me get ready for Aquaman.”

Elaborating on why he turned to Chris for help, Jason told the outlet, “Chris has created the fitness website and app Centr, which entails workouts, recipes and meditations.”

“It’s wonderful,” remarked the Dune actor.

Chris mentioned, “To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason also gave clarification about a TikTok video posted by Chris which showed Aquaman 2 superhero suit with fake muscle padding.

Jason clearly stated, “There is no beef. He wins, he wins. That was supposed to be a joke.”

“We're friends,” he remarked

Jason added, “We just get a kick out of it because I'm definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big.”

Meanwhile, Jason also opened up about his fitness routine for Aquaman 2, explaining, “It's just more of protecting yourself so you can do the stunts.”

“I enjoy the fighting aspect of it and training with the stuntmen, but it's more of just padding up and making sure that you're flexible,” he pointed out.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release in theatres on December 22.