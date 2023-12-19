Rock radio icon Jim Ladd dies at 75

Jim Ladd, the legendary Los Angeles rock radio DJ and SiriusXM host, passed away after a heart attack. He was 75 years old.



Ladd's death leaves a giant void in the music world, as he was not only a tastemaker with an encyclopedic knowledge of rock music, but also a captivating storyteller and interviewer who championed artists for over five decades.

Ladd's career began in 1969, and he quickly became a fixture on the L.A. rock radio scene. He spent time at stations like KNAC, KLOS, and most notably, KMET-FM, where he helped turn the struggling station into the top-rated station in all of Los Angeles with his freeform DJ style and insightful commentary.

Ladd's interviews were legendary, known for their depth and candor. He had a knack for putting artists at ease and drawing out their stories, whether it was a seasoned veteran like Tom Petty or a rising star like The Doors. He interviewed countless musicians throughout his career, from John Lennon and David Bowie to Bruce Springsteen and Nirvana.

In 2005, Ladd was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to music and radio. He continued to host shows on SiriusXM until his death, where he curated the "Deep Tracks" channel, showcasing classic rock gems and introducing new music to listeners.

John Densmore, drummer for The Doors, called Ladd "The Last DJ" and "a maestro of rock and roll radio." SiriusXM called him "a legend" and "one of the most influential DJs of all time." And countless fans took to social media to share their memories of listening to Ladd's shows and how his voice and music curation shaped their love for rock and roll.