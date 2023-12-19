John Boyega responds to replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU

John Boyega is more interested in 'original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas'

John Boyega is not keen on stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hours after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment on Monday, Marvel fired the actor from his role of Kang the Conqueror.

Soon, fans began speculating the next way forward for the Marvel character, whether it would be abandoned or simply recast.

Read More: Jonathan Majors convicted of assault and harassment, Jury acquits additional charges

However, in any case, Boyega is not willing to be cast in the role. The actor, 31, posted photos of himself with Captain America actor Anthony Mackie on X, formerly Twitter, last month.

One fan sub-tweeted, “tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting kang.”

Boyega, 31, responded with a gif of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head, indicating he didn’t want to replace Majors, 36.

Read More: Jonathan Majors loses Marvel gig after deemed guilty of assault, harassment

Previously, the actor told Men’s Health in August 2022 that being cast in the MCU is not in his vision when rumours swirled of his possible Marvel debut.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” he said.

“I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”