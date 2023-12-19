Princess Kate's uncle forced to shelve his plan of revealing truth about Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be disgraced by Kate Middleton's uncle

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly pulled plug on tell-all book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with royal family after key intervention, according to a new report.



Goldsmith was reportedly set to write an explosive tell-all book on the Royal Family's relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but he had to shelve the plans.

Gary Goldsmith is now writing a book on his business endeavours following requests to omit mentions of Harry and Meghan from his memoir, according to the Daily Express.

An extremely well-placed source reveals that Gary, 58, who was originally planning to write a book which included details of a royal family feud with the Sussexes, has now resigned himself to writing about how he became a millionaire after his sister Carole stepped in.



“Gary is now focused on writing a book about his business ventures and how he became so successful,” the source told the outlet.

They continued: "Writing about private family secrets or including details about a feud with Harry and Meghan just didn’t make sense following all the antics that have gone on in recent years. It’s best to put that chapter well and truly behind them."



“Members of the Middleton family reached out to make sure there wasn’t going to be any surprises,” the source said.



Harry and Meghan will surely be relieved by the news that Kate's uncle Gary, who may have shocking details to reveal about the Sussexes, has decided to focus his new book on his business ventures instead.