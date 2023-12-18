Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given precious pearls of wisdom to secure their future

Meghan and Harry advised to give up their complaining attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are said to be living in self-imposed exile in the United States, have been offered some pearls of wisdom as to how they can secure their future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been advised to adopt Prince William and Princess Kate's grateful attitude and show some contrition for the hurt they've caused as it may help them reconcile their relationship with the royal family.



Comparing the US-based couple Harry and Meghan with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia: "You have to have a level of self-awareness and that is something Royal Family has really mastered."

The commentator went on explaining that as royals, it is imperative that "there is a sense" from within the family "that actually, 'we're in a very privileged position and we have to tread carefully about how we come across'."

"I don't think the Sussexes ever learnt that, I mean one of the point that I made is the Sussexes never really displayed a sense of duty," added Esther Krakue.

Shel seemingly schooled them to stop repeating their complaining attitude if they really want to secure their future with the royal family, saying: "It only took a couple of years for them to storm out of the royal family like petulant children, go back to release an interview with Oprah where they were just complaining, release a book like Spare where they just complaining, release a Netflix documentary, again, where they were just complaining - and it just goes to show that actually they didn't have a lot of grit."