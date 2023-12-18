Prince George receives special title by French publication

Prince George may be merely 10 but he is already getting a bit of a heartthrob status.

After the Prince and Princess of Wales unveiled their Christmas portrait last week, many royal watchers complimented the royals of their nuclear family.

Among the many well-wishers, the prince, who is second in the line of succession, was given a different title by a French publication.

Le Figaro Madame columnist Chloe Friedmann dubbed the 10-year-old as the ‘budding James Bond,’ via The Sun.

Friedmann analysed the debonair looks of the young lad, who was dressed in a white Ralph Lauren shirt over a black pants.

The French journalist described the George as “self-assured” and an

“apprentice gentleman” rather than a “naughty schoolboy.”

“The budding James Bond has opted for a relaxed posture. He thus appears with his hand in his pocket, in an open Ralph Lauren shirt and his hair impeccably styled,” she wrote in the publication.

“He seems, moreover, very self-assured, wonderfully mastering the art of the sideways glance. The elder Wales son has certainly just crossed a threshold.”

Friedman also noted that the “serious pre-teen” is growing up fast as he is “nearly as tall as his mother.”

She also added that Geroge’s resemblance with his dad, Prince William is also uncanny.

“Observing him like this, we say to ourselves that the little prince definitely takes after his father, quick to conquer the crowds.”