Chloe Madeley, James Haskell's co-parenting commitment shines after separation

Despite their surprising separation, the couple has chosen to continue living together for the sake of their daughter

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley are showcasing their commitment to co-parenting after their separation, sharing a photo of a family meal with their daughter Bodhi.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old former rugby union player took to Instagram to post a picture of his 36-year-old estranged wife and their 16-month-old daughter enjoying a restaurant meal.

Despite their split two months ago (although they actually separated in the summer), James captioned the picture with a message of unity: 'Team meal out.'

Despite their surprising separation, the couple has chosen to continue living together for the sake of their daughter. Chloe recently disclosed to MailOnline that they plan to celebrate Christmas together to ensure Bodhi has 'a normal Christmas.'

The daughter of TV presenting duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, said: 'Christmas is going to be a real family affair, it's going to be me, my mum and dad, Bodhi and James.

'That will be nice because as much as possible, I want Bodhi to have a real sense of family and togetherness at Christmas and it's important for both James and I to do that.

'We don't know how long that will be possible to continue doing, but we'll do it for as long as we can.

'I want Bodhi to not only have a strong sense of a mum and dad, but also a strong sense of family as a unit.'