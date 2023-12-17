Maren Morris announces divorce from Ryan Hurd in UNIQUE way

Maren Morris sang divorce from Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris took to social media to announce her divorce from Ryan Hurd in a rather unconventional way.



“Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today,” Morris, 33, sang in a TikTok uploaded on Saturday, December 16, covering a line from Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”

The artist synchronised her brief rendition of the song with the widely shared video of a man promising his bride, "I promise to smack that ass every chance I get," while standing at the altar. The words "I would have been a runaway bride" are written over the video.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Morris filed for divorce on October 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of her and Hurd's separation.

The couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, and their date of separation coincided with the filing date. Hayes, is their three-year-old son.

Hurd, 37, "wasn't expecting" the breakup, a source told Us in October. However, the insider said that because the ex-couples were "opposites," their relationship might have been "difficult."

On Wednesday, December 13, the "Bones" singer talked openly for the first time about her divorce on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she said.

When host Howard Stern remarked that Morris herself “went through a divorce this year,” the singer replied, “It’s ongoing. … I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

Morris and Hurd became friends after meeting at a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song Last Turn Home in 2013. Two years later, the pair started dating and Hurd proposed in 2017. They tied the knot the following year.