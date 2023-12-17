Ray Romano reflects on Everybody Loves Raymond reboot

Ray Romano opens up about Everybody Loves Raymond reboot

Ray Romano has recently shared his thoughts on Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.



“As far as a reboot, well, it’s now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts,” said Romano on Real Time With Bill Maher.

For the unversed, Boyle and Roberts depicted Romano’s parents Frank and Marie Barone on the sitcom.

Romano continued, “They’re never as good.”

“We want to leave with our legacy with what it is,” he added.

Directed by Philip Rosenthal, Everybody Loves Raymond became a popular sitcom which aired between 1996 and 2005.

According to the plot, Romano played the role of the Italian American Raymond Ray Barone, who was a Newsday sportswriter who lives with his wife, Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton), and their three children.

In the series, the Long Island family frequently finds their lives disrupted by Raymond’s parents, Marie Barone (Roberts) and Frank Barone (Boyle), and Raymond’s older brother, Robert Barone (Brad Garrett), who used to live right across the street.

During the show, Romano told the host, “The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal — who ran the show — we wanted it to end in Season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time.”

Meanwhile, Romano can next be seen in Netflix dark comedy series No Good Deed alongside Friends star Lisa Kudrow.