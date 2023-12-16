Alessandra Ambrosio rocks casual wear while Christmas shopping in Pacific Palisades

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her ability to turn any sidewalk into her runway while Christmas shopping on Friday. After stealing the spotlight at Art Basel.
The 42-year-old supermodel opted for a casual look in Pacific Palisades, trading in her swimsuits for a simple yet chic ensemble of a sweater and jeans.
Wearing a black cardigan over a plunging taupe sweater, she added a touch of drama with flared denim legs.
Alessandra's trademark brunette tresses flowed long and loose, and she accessorized with a silver necklace and bangle bracelets.
The holiday shopping spree comes after Alessandra opened up about her art collection ahead of her appearance at the annual art fair Art Basel.
Greta Gerwig spills on Ryan Gosling's vision for famous song
Kate Middleton recently sparked backlash for not conducting enough public engagements throughout the year
Kerry Katona penned a heartfelt message to the 'first boy to ever break my heart'
Jack Axelrod also was a prominent guest actor in 'Grey's Anatomy, My Name Is Earl'
Prince Harry's longtime friend James Haskell revealed the duke used to be fun before marrying Meghan Markle
Omid Scobie shares new post after 'Endgame' backlash