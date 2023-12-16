Alessandra Ambrosio rocks casual wear while Christmas shopping in Pacific Palisades

Alessandra Ambrosio opted for a casual look in Pacific Palisades

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her ability to turn any sidewalk into her runway while Christmas shopping on Friday. After stealing the spotlight at Art Basel.

The 42-year-old supermodel opted for a casual look in Pacific Palisades, trading in her swimsuits for a simple yet chic ensemble of a sweater and jeans.

Wearing a black cardigan over a plunging taupe sweater, she added a touch of drama with flared denim legs.

Alessandra's trademark brunette tresses flowed long and loose, and she accessorized with a silver necklace and bangle bracelets.

The holiday shopping spree comes after Alessandra opened up about her art collection ahead of her appearance at the annual art fair Art Basel.