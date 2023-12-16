Jack Axelrod, 'General Hospital's' mob boss, passes away at 93

Jack Axelrod, who appeared in prominent guest roles on My Name Is Earl and Grey's Anatomy and spent three years as a crime leader on General Hospital, passed away. He was ninety-three.



Axelrod's representative Jennifer Garland declared his death on November 28 in Los Angeles from natural causes.

One of Axelrod's earliest on-screen appearances was in Woody Allen's 1971 film Bananas. Other notable parts on Axelrod's big-screen resume were Hancock (2008), Winged Creatures (2008), Little Fockers (2010), Super 8 (2011), J. Edgar (2011), and The Lone Ranger (2013).

Axelrod played the Electrolarynx Guy on the NBC comedy My Name Is Earl from 2005–08, and gangster Victor Jerome on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from 1987–89.

Additionally, he stole scenes in the 2006–07 season of the ABC drama Grey's Anatomy as Charlie Yost, a patient who passed away at Seattle Grace shortly before he was ready to get into a wheelchair and depart. Charlie Yost spent a lengthy time in a semi-conscious state.

He kept up a steady work schedule until 2020 when he retired at the age of 90.