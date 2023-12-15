Victoria Beckham gives rare insight into her secret beauty routine

Victoria Beckham recently opened up about her obsession with a few beauty products, admitting that her husband David Beckham has never seen her without eyebrows makeup.

In conversation with Allure, the renowned fashion designer gave a rare insight into her special beauty routine.

She shared, "I test everything. If you were to say, 'What are the two items you don't leave the house without?' BabyBlade Brow. I'm obsessed with brows."

Victoria continued, "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows. And Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to make my eyes look more awake."

The former Spice Girl added that she was good at makeup since school. "Makeup is my thing."

It is easy to say that Victoria's fondness for makeup has transferred to her 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham.

Earlier, the star footballer shared an adorable video of his little girl giving last-minute touchups to his father.

He wrote, "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) my little makeup artist."

Victoria tied the knot with David on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.