Kim Kardashian cuts figure alongside Kendall Jenner at Justin Timberlake's Vegas opening

Kim Kardashian steals all the spotlight in star-studded gathering.

Kim Kardashian graced Justin Timberlake's exclusive performance at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, joined by her sister Kendall Jenner and close friend Ivanka Trump.

The reality star mesmerized attention in a sleek, figure-hugging black dress that accentuated her jaw-dropping figure.

The knitted frock, featuring an extremely low back and plunging neckline, left little to the imagination as it clung to every curve of Kardashian's toned body.

During their girls' night out on Wednesday, Kardashian, Jenner, and Trump were spotted sharing laughter as they made their way to their seats alongside notable figures like Lenny Kravitz and FoodGod.

The high-profile trio appeared in good spirits, enjoying Timberlake's invite-only show in grand style.

Amid recent concerns about her slim frame, the mother-of-four opted for glossy raven locks cascading over her shoulders, completing her chic ensemble for the star-studded event.

Kim's makeup was on point, featuring a nude matte lipstick paired with a darker lipliner, blush, bronzer for a sun-kissed glow, and voluminous mascara.

Meanwhile, Jenner complemented the theme in a similar black gown, styled with a matching bralette boasting a scallop design and strappy heels.

Inside the venue, the trio, along with other notable attendees like Lenny Kravitz, were visibly excited, with Kardashian eagerly chatting with Jenner and Ivanka.

Kardashian and Ivanka's friendship, spanning over a decade, was forged 'nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms,' according to Us Weekly.