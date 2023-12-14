Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell address ‘worst thing’ about Australia

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reveal about their time in Australia

Sydney Sweeney has recently addressed worst thing about her time in Australia while filming her upcoming movie, Anyone But You.



In a new interview with The Project’s Georgie Tunny on Thursday, Sydney and her co-star Glen Powell talked about one particular underwater scene which they believed they should have filmed when “the water was warm”, which wasn’t the case.

The Euphoria actress said, “Actually, all of the scenes. They were freezing.”

“We shot all the water scenes to begin the movie, when it was freezing,” chimed in Glen, even though he mentioned the movie was shot in the warmer February and March months.

To this, Sydney added, “And then we shot all the sand scenes when it was the hottest.”

Reflecting on the Australian wildlife, Glen admitted, “We're both (fans of Australia) even though Sydney got bitten by the spider.”

The actress added, “I thought I was dying.”

Earlier, Glen and Sydney addressed romance rumours on the Today show.

Glen rejected any idea of a relationship, however he praised Sydney, stating, “We do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great.”

Meanwhile, Anyone But You is set to release in theatres on December 26.