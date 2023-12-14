Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reality show axed by Hulu as accusations swirl

A planned reality series featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family has been abruptly scrapped by Hulu, following a string of sexual assault allegations against the music mogul.



The show, titled Diddy+7, was in the early stages of development but has been halted indefinitely in light of the ongoing legal battles.

The decision comes after Combs faced multiple lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

His ex-partner, singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit in November 2023 alleging a decade of abuse, while other women have come forward with similar claims. Combs has vehemently denied all allegations.

"We have made the difficult decision to not move forward with Diddy+7 at this time," a Hulu spokesperson told Variety.

"The allegations against Mr. Combs are serious and very concerning. We believe it is necessary to be sensitive to the situation and to all parties involved."

The cancellation marks a significant blow to Combs's business ventures and public image. The show was seen as a major project for Hulu, offering viewers a glimpse into the life of one of the most successful and recognizable figures in entertainment.

However, the controversy surrounding the allegations made it impossible for the streaming service to proceed with the show.

"This is a major setback for Diddy," said entertainment industry analyst Scott Jones. "Reality TV is all about image and brand, and these allegations have cast a dark shadow over both."

With the legal proceedings still ongoing, it remains to be seen what the long-term impact of the accusations will be on Combs's career.

It's also unclear whether any other networks or streaming services will be interested in picking up Diddy+7 in the future.