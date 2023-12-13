James Gunn Teases ‘different’ Lex Luthor for Nicholas Hoult in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Director James Gunn has dropped some exciting hints about Nicholas Hoult's portrayal of Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC film Superman: Legacy.

The DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO published a picture of himself and Hoult on Threads, noting that they went to dinner to commemorate the official casting.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Gunn wrote. “We went out to dinner last night to celebrate & discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. ‘But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?’ Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple of days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain.”

The rumour surfaced in November that Hoult was in negotiations to play the iconic antagonist in director James Gunn's next Superman film, which will follow the Man of Steel as he reconciles his human upbringing with his Kryptonian ancestry.

David Corenswet was chosen to play Superman in the movie, but The Great actor was considered for the part before being chosen for Luthor.

The legendary role was also up for grabs, with British actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson among those who were mentioned. Jacob Elrodi was also mentioned, although insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that he never applied for the part.

After being given substantial consideration for the role, Rachel Brosnahan was chosen to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Samara Weaving, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor were also contenders.

Jimmy Olsen, the boyish cub photographer for The Daily Planet who collaborates with Clark and Lois at the Metropolis newspaper, has been cast as Skyler Gisondo. The Portuguese model Sara Sampaio has been chosen to play Luthor's assistant and occasional mistress Eve Teschmacher.

On July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is scheduled to open in theatres.