Saw XI slashes its way to theaters in fall 2024

Lionsgate has officially confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated sequel, Saw XI. The film is slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2024, bringing back the gruesome games and twisted puzzles that have made the Saw franchise a horror icon.

The announcement was made through an Instagram post on Monday, featuring a chilling teaser image and the tagline, "Your Next Game Starts Now." While details regarding the plot remain shrouded in mystery, the post promises a return to the series' signature thrills and suspense.

Saw XI marks the eleventh installment in the Saw franchise, which began in 2004 with the release of the original film. The series has since become a box office success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

The franchise is known for its elaborate traps and deadly games, which test the limits of human morality and survival. The films often explore themes of revenge, redemption, and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

While no official casting announcements have been made, fans are speculating whether Tobin Bell will reprise his iconic role as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer.

Bell has played the character in all previous Saw films, and his presence has become synonymous with the franchise.