Taylor Swift’s fans compare Travis Kelce's gaze at Swift vs ex Kayla

Fans are buzzing after noticing a seemingly telling detail in recent appearances by NFL star Travis Kelce and his rumored girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

While the two have yet to officially confirm their relationship, their public outings have fueled speculation for months. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a subtle difference in Kelce's behaviour compared to his past relationship with model Kayla Nicole.

Photos and videos circulating online show Kelce seemingly avoiding eye contact with Swift during various events.

Some fans interpret this as a sign of disinterest or lack of genuine connection, questioning the depth of their relationship.

Others believe it could be due to nerves, shyness, or simply a different way of expressing affection.

"I've never seen him look at Kayla the way he seems to avoid Taylor's eyes," commented one fan on social media.

"He used to be so smitten with Kayla, always gazing at her with such love. Now, he barely looks at Taylor."

Another fan added, "Maybe it's just me, but something feels off. I don't sense the same chemistry between them as he had with Kayla."

However, not everyone shares this sentiment. Some fans defend the couple, arguing that paparazzi shots and snippets of public interactions don't offer a complete picture of their relationship.

"People are reading way too much into this," said another fan. "Maybe he just doesn't like cameras in his face. We shouldn't jump to conclusions based on a few photos."

Whether fueled by genuine interest or idle curiosity, the spotlight on Kelce and Swift shows no signs of dimming anytime soon.



