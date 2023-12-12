Cardi B confirms split from Offset as he denies cheating allegations

Cardi B revealed on an Instagram Live that she has been single for a while now

Cardi B and Offset have called it quits.... again.

After speculation started swirling last week about the status of their relationship, the Bodack Yellow rapper revealed on an Instagram Live Sunday that she has actually been “single for a minute now.”

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting some clues from me, from my [Instagram] Lives, or my Stories, or when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” she began, alluding to some suspicious online activity over the past few days which began with the hip-hop power couple unfollowing each other on Instagram.

She then seemingly addressed the ongoing rumour that Offset had cheated on her with Chrisean Rock – allegations that he denied.

“I don’t think it’s true… I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she stated.

“I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she continued, noting that she almost spilled the beans on a previous Instagram Live.

Indeed, the WAP songstress went live last week and threw a lot of shade at Offset, declaring that her New Year’s resolution was to get “rid of dead weight,” adding that “a lot of people are dead weight too.”

Just a few hours prior to that, fans noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other as Cardi posted to her stories, “You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

However, this isn’t the first time they have split.

Following Cardi’s confirmation, a source told People Magazine about the “tumultuous” couple, revealing that they have split and gotten back together “way more than the public has seen.”

However, Cardi now wants to close that chapter of her life, expressing “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”