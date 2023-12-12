Travis Kelce’s plans for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday party revealed: Source

Travis Kelce planning something 'big' for Taylor Swift's 34th birthday

Travis Kelce seems to be planning to make Taylor Swift’s special day the “best” day in her life.



Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that the NFL star has grand plans to celebrate the Bad Blood singer's birthday.

Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13, and Kelce, 34, "wants to throw the best party possible," according to a source.

The insider continues, "Money is not an object," adding that Kelce wants Swift's "close friends" to partake in the celebrations.

The celebration will take place in New York City rather than Kelce's hometown of Kansas City, according to a second source.

Swift's support of Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in September gave rise to dating rumours involving the two.

When Swift's Eras Tour stopped at the same stadium this summer, Kelce stated on his "New Heights" podcast two months ago that he intended to present her a friendship bracelet.

Recently, Swift provided details on the course of their romance in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, revealing that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after that.”