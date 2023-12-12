Chloe Madeley makes wise move for sake of daughter Bodhi

In the post, James was pictured playing with their daughter at their family home

Chloe Madeley demonstrates positive co-parenting with ex-James Haskell for daughter Bodhi.

Sharing a series of recent photos on Instagram, the 36-year-old fitness enthusiast included shots of herself and the former England rugby star, 38, spending time with their cherished 16-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

In the post, James was pictured playing with their daughter at their family home before the trio went out for Sunday lunch, capturing a selfie during the outing.

Followers expressed delight in witnessing the couple's positive co-parenting, with Instagram users commenting: 'Well done on doing so much together. Co parenting is SO HARD!!!!... Demonstrating how Co parenting should be done. Well done to you both.

'You're doing so well, Chloe... Going through emotional adjustment and upset isn't easy. You've got this ... To a) being so stunning post partum, that's hard work...

B) Co parenting so elegantly, that's hard work, 3) for being a super mum whilst navigating it all to little B, that's hard work! Kudos!!'

This comes after Chloe disclosed to MailOnline that the separated couple plans to spend Christmas together, two months after announcing their unexpected separation, as they want Bodhi to experience 'a normal Christmas'.