King Charles sparks health fears with latest move

King Charles appoints a new doctor to lead the medical wing of the Royal Household

King Charles III has left royal fans concerned with his latest move, appointing a new doctor to lead the medical wing of the Royal Household.



Royal fans are very much concerned about the 75-year-old King's health as they want to see the monarch fit and healthy, with some speculating about the King's advanced age even thought he's running The Firm's affairs efficiently with sound mind which depicts his physical and Mental health wellness.

Dr Michael Dixon, who has worked for NHS for almost 50 years and practices as a part-time GP in Devon, advocates for the use of homeopathic remedies.



According to Dr Dixon, traditional remedies can play an important role in patient care. The doctor has previously worked as a medical adviser to the King when he was Prince of Wales whose support for the use of homeopathic medicine alongside other treatments is well known.

The Royal Medical Household medical wing comprises a range of physicians and surgeons to the Sovereign and other members.



Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the Telegraph that Dr Dixon was a practising GP, a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs, and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.



"Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer. His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence based," the statement said.

The appointment has raised concerns among academics and campaigners who described it as "worrying and inappropriate".



Edzard Ernst, emeritus professor at the University of Exeter, said the support for homeopathy undermines “undermining evidence-based medicine and rational thinking”.

"We and others have shown that homeopathy is not an effective therapy, which has today become the accepted consensus. To me, this means its only legitimate place is in the history books of medicine."