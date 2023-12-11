Amanda Bynes addresses face tattoo on podcast premier

Amanda Bynes shocked fans by getting a heart tattood on her face in 2019

Amanda Bynes is back in business.

Following a tumultuous few years, the 37-year-old actress made her comeback to the entertainment industry by dropping the pilot of Amanda Bynes &Paul Sieminski: The Podcast over the weekend.

A tattoo aficionado herself, Amanda invited tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as her first guest; they reminisced about their first meeting while Dahlia was working at a Spirit Halloween store and Amanda took the opportunity to address some brewing speculation.

“Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter,” stated Amanda, who shocked fans by getting a heart tattooed under her left eye in 2019.

The She’s the Man actress was still rocking the tattoo, but had reportedly began a tattoo removal process a year ago. The heart-shaped ink on her cheek appeared lighter when she was spotted for the first time in early September since enrolling in an inpatient treatment facility.



The former Nickolodean star had had a tumultuous year of being in and out of treatment facilities following a public ‘psychotic episode’ in March.

Exactly a year before that, Amanda ended her nearly-nine-year-long conservatorship with her mother.

She had also quit acting in 2010.

But the Easy A actress star is swiftly getting back on her feet.

She first teased her new project in late November, announcing the entertainment industry-based podcast with her close friend, Sieminski – a biochemist.