Offset denies Chrisean Rock cheating allegations amid Cardi B split rumours

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017 and share three children together

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage drama just got intensified with some cheating allegations.

As the rumours about the hip-hop power couple’s marital troubles continue to swirl, Offset was accused of cheating with Chrisean Rock by the latter’s baby daddy, rapper Blueface.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!” Offset wrote on X (previously Twitter) in reply to Blueface’s initial tweet.

The allegation surfaced when Chrisean – a reality television personality and rapper – got her “Blueface” tattoo removed from her neck.

In response, Blueface wrote about his ex on Twitter, “Being tatted on a h** is not a flex you literally f***** cardi B husband [sic] couple weeks ago I’m tired of n***** looking at me while they f****** you get the rest of em gone asap please.”

He further disclosed the exact date, time, and location that the affair unfolded as he vented, “Tried to keep yo [sic] secret but you keep popping it on these apps ima [sic] only state facts everytime… So you ain’t [sic] f*** cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA … I’m making this up? … Post that time and date on they a** now everybody quiet.”

Offset wasted no time responding to the now-viral tweet, clearing his name from one relationship scandal as he deals with his own.



Last week, fans noticed that Cardi B and Offset – both 31 – unfollowed each other on their Instagram.

The same day, the Bodack Yellow songstress wrote on her Instagram stories, “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” sparking split rumours among fans.